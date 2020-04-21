Diana M. Tremor, nee Rudolph, 78, of Highland, IL died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her son’s home, surrounded by her family.

Diana was born February 27, 1942, to Benjamin Rudolph and Mary Gregory in St. Louis, MO. On November 4, 1988 she married Allen Tremor, the love of her life, in S. Padre Island, TX.

Diana was raised in Alton and graduated from Alton High School. She moved to St. Rose and eventually Highland. Diana was the Atrium Apartments Manager at Faith Countryside Homes, Highland, IL for 32 years. She loved cooking for her family and having them around. The Holidays were very special to her. She was especially fond of spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Theodore “Ted” (significant other, Emily Livingston), Highland, IL, Thomas “Tom” Little, Highland, IL; step daughter, Shari (Rick) Livingston, Girard, KS; grandchildren, Alexis R. Little, Benjamin K. Little, Cory Livingston; great grandchild, Genevieve Chance; sisters, Darleen M. (life partner, Wayne Deibert) Phillips, Highland, IL, Donna (Bob) DePew, Wood River, IL; brother, Donald S. Mitchell, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Rudolph; mother, Mary Mitchell; stepfather, Steward Mitchell; husband, Allen R. Tremor; former husband, Dr. Theodore Little.

Memorials may be made to Leaps of Love

Services: Private

Interment: Private

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.