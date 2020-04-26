Edward D. Nida, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, October 26, 1935, in Des Moines, IA.

On Saturday, December 24, 1955, he married Betty J. Nida nee Warmack, who survives.

Born at Des Moines, IA and was a US Army veteran during the Korean War. Lived Granite City, IL and later at Marion, IL, then Highland, IL. He retired from McDonald Douglas Aerospace, St. Louis, MO.

Survivors include:

Wife – Betty J. Nida, nee Warmack, Highland, IL

Son – Marshall Nida, Trenton, IL

Step Son – Larry (Marilyn) McCabe, Marion, IL

Step Son – Jerry McCabe

Grandchild – Christopher McCabe

Grandchild – Curtis McCabe

Great Grandchild – Lacee McCabe

Great Grandchild – Lauryn McCabe

Sibling – Lavern Nida.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Lloyd E. Nida – Died 10/5/1977.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Service at a later date.