Emilie M. Cuthrell, 96, of Millersburg, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab in Hillsboro. There will be no services due to Covid-19 health concerns. Burial will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Emilie was born February 6, 1924, in Loogootee, to Frank M. and Hulda Katherine (Gesell) Wodtke. She married Harold Donnellson and he preceded her in death. She married Richard (Dick) Cuthrell and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by her brother; Art Wodtke of Greenville and nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by six sisters; Erma Bauman, Frances (Fran) Sexton, Florence (Flo) Piker, Rosemary (Rosy) Gibson, Wilma Volkmar and Verna Priest.

She grew up in Loogootee and attended Loogootee High School. She worked at Western Cartridge Company during WWII but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She loved growing beautiful roses and colorful hydrangeas.

