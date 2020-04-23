Ethel M. Albers, age 83, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born November 12, 1936 in Bartelso, the daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor, nee Niehenke, Grawe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Vincent J. Albers, whom she married April 16, 1958 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and who died September 14, 2013; siblings, Fr. Alvin Grawe, Frank “Lefty” Grawe and wife Marian, Mildred Loepker and husband Bernie, and Gene Grawe; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vincent W. and Catherine, nee Winter, Albers; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Hank Kreke, Gertrude and Lawrence Becker, Adele Albers, Clarence Haake, Dolores and August Lampe, and Harry Albers.

Surviving are her children, Gerald (Sherri) Albers, Jacinta Albers, Patrick (Linda) Albers, Kenneth (Tammy) Albers, Joseph (Gwen) Albers, and Marla Albers; grandchildren, Scott (Darla) Kendall, Michael Albers, Justin Albers, Jacob (Dani) Albers, Aubrey Albers, Aleisha Albers, Haley Albers, Hannah (AJ) Thomas, Ethan Albers, Evan (special friend Katie Haake) Albers, Heather (Kenny) Strotheide, Melanie (special friend Garret Laski) Albers, and Riley Albers; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Ambrea Schniers, Cal and Ryce Strotheide, and Elijah and Aurora Albers; siblings, Dolores “Blondie” Kreke, Daniel “Don” (Betty) Grawe, Bette Breiner, and Jerry (Mary) Grawe; and sisters-inlaw and brothers-in-law, Mary Becker, Elizabeth Haake, Maurice (Rita) Albers, and Marie (Virgil) Gebke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ethel was a homemaker and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Choir in Germantown. She thoroughly loved spending time with her family, reading, listening to music, playing cards, and also shared her gift of piano and accordion playing at numerous social functions throughout her life, including polka masses.

All services will be private and a visitation and memorial mass will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.