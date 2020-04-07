Eugene E. “Butch” Buehne, age 86, of St. Rose passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born March 3, 1934 in St. Rose, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary, nee Kampwerth, Buehne.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine “Gerry”, nee Schultz, Buehne, whom he married January 22, 1957 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland and who died April 3, 2013; daughter-in-law, Janice, nee Varel, Buehne; son-in-law, Ron Yelverton; siblings, Lucille Thole and husband Louis, Norbert Buehne and first wife Regina, Esther Thole and husband Ed, Imogene Luber, and Carol Moss; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Lucilda, nee Bellm, Schultz; brother-in-law, Gene Rehkemper; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Schultz.

Surviving are his children, Cindy Yelverton of Highland, Randy (Michelle) Buehne of St. Rose, Dan (Wanda) Buehne of St. Rose, Jim (Kate) Buehne of St. Rose, Mark (Betsy) Buehne of St. Rose, Steve (Kelly) Buehne of Maryville, Vicky (Tim) Langenhorst of Germantown, and Kris (Greg) Jeckstadt of St. Rose; twenty-four grandchildren, J.J. Yelverton; Jordon (friend Casey Adamick), Megan (fiancé Derek Frey), and Drew Buehne, Olivia (Kyle) Abert; Alicia (Joe) Wondolowski, Alex (friend Ina Redstone) Buehne, Blair Bone, and Ann (Brandon) Richter; Jared (Anna), Jon (friend Mary Jo Hollenkamp), and Jacob (Kelsie) Buehne, Megan Kaiser; Adam (Sadie) Buehne, Kassi (Donny) Petterson, and Kami Buehne; Allie, Cole, Chandler, and Antoinette Buehne, Mitchell and Blake Langenhorst, Peyton and Griffin Jeckstadt; six great-grandchildren, Waylan and Hadley Buehne, Grady and Manning Petterson, Callie Buehne, Kendall Wondolowski, and Baby Abert expected to arrive in July; special friend, Cecilia Miller of Highland; sister, Lorene Rehkemper of Highland; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leon Luber of Highland, Betty Buehne of Aviston, Ron (Mary Jo) Moss of Highland, Ron (Kathy) Schultz of Trenton; Marilyn (Harold) Meskil of Pierron, and Karen (Verlin) Meskil of Keyesport; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gene was a lifelong, accomplished farmer and also served as a Bo-Jac Seed Dealer. His home place was awarded IAP-Centennial Farm and also hosted the Illinois Forage Expo in 1993. In addition, his family received the Clinton County Conservation Family Farm Award in 1993 and the Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Family Farm Award in 1994.

He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality, and served on the finance committee, St. Rose Development Club, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, charter member of the St. Rose Water District, and former member of the St. Rose Fire Department.

Eugene was an avid card player and loved euchre tournaments, and also enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals. His greatest joy in life was his family, especially talking farming and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation and memorial mass will take place at St. Rose Catholic Church at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School, St. Rose Catholic Church, or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

