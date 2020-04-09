Eugene J. “Gene” Kuhl, age 78 of Carlyle, passed Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Gene was born on May 17, 1941, in Breese, Illinois, a son of the late William and Adeline (Detmer) Kuhl. He married Patricia Etter on April 11, 1964, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and she survives.

In addition to his wife Pat, Gene is also survived by his children – Karen Gregov and fiancé Randy Maschhoff, Lori Jansen and husband Brian, Jeff Kuhl and wife Michelle, Don Kuhl and wife Jill, Doug Kuhl and wife Cindy, Mike Kuhl and wife Kristina; 16 grandchildren – Benton Gregov and wife Monica, Dominic Gregov and wife Krystal, Katelyn Gregov and friend Josh Adkins, Andrew Seiffert and friend Teresa Watson, Brittany Schwierjohn and Husband Tyler, Brandon Jansen, Alec Kuhl and wife Shelby, Lydia Kuhl and fiancé Jacob Holtmann, Kristin Ruble and Husband Daniel, Austin Kuhl and fiancé Shelby Boschert, Logan Kuhl and friend Brittany Stegman, Alex Carson, Macy Kuhl, Holly Kuhl, Brendan Kuhl and Tanner Kuhl; 8 Great Grandchildren -Rebecca, Maria and Elijah Ruble, Leo, Hayes and Blake Schwierjohn, Holden Gregov and Porter Gregov; his siblings – Lucille Trame, Pauline Wilke, LaVern Kuhl and wife Rosie, Bill Kuhl and wife Glenda, and Rita Schlarmann; his in-laws – Laurette Kuhl, Judy Gehrs, Bonnie Ritzheimer and husband Ralph, Skip Etter and wife Shirley, and Deb Wright and husband Chuck; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Kuhl was preceded in death by his parents; his father-and mother-in-law –Menard and Pauline Etter; a brother – Aloys “Bud” Kuhl and wife Nell, brothers-in-law – Paul Gehrs, Henry Trame, and Vince Wilke; and a nephew – Richard Kuhl.

Gene served in the Air Force Reserves and previously worked at Granite City Steel. Gene retired from Super Valu Stores as a meat cutter after 37 years. In his retirement years he worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and volunteered at Matthew 25 Food Pantry. He was an active member of the Carlyle Knights of Columbus Council 1382 where he served as the Bingo committee treasurer, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and Carlyle American Legion, where he served as Treasurer. Gene was a member of St. Mary’s Church Catholic in Carlyle and served as a Eucharistic minister. In his free time, he would be found at the Timbercreek lodge or tinkering in his garage.

Private burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. A Mass and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Gene are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle.