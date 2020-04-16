Fern E. Bellm, nee Peters, 98, of Highland, IL died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Faith Countryside, surrounded by her loving family.

Fern was born August 5, 1921, to Oscar and Anna (nee Schmitt) Peters, in Summerfield, IL. On Feb 12, 1942, she married Valentine Bellm at St. Paul Catholic Church.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella, St. Anne’s Altar Society, Highland Senior Citizens, and the Red Hat Ladies.

Fern loved to talk, and never knew a stranger. She loved her family and getting together with them when possible. Fern enjoyed cooking for all the family. She was an avid Bingo and Pinochle player, as well as, a Jass player. She loved to dance. Fern was a strong woman, with a terrific memory; remembering way back when. She was a friend to many, and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Roy Adams) Timmermann, St. Louis, MO, Bruce Bellm, Highland, IL; daughter-in-law, Shirley Bellm, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Todd (partner, Dan Mischen) Timmermann, Amy (Todd) Going, Marcie (Bob) Wille, Eric (Stephani) Bellm, Katie (special friend, Greg Reipshoff) Henrichs, and Becky Bellm; great grandchildren, Lauren, Morgan & Isaac Going, Nicolas, Alic, Ben & Adrian Wille, Raeghan and Trent Henrichs, Elliana and Elise Bellm; sister, Zelda Joseph, O’Fallon, IL; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Anna Peters; husband, Valentine Bellm; son, Denis Bellm; daughter-in-law, Beverly Bellm.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church Capital Campaign (Handicap Accessible Resources).

Visitation: Private

Interment: Private

A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.