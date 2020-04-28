Freida Ruth Taylor, age 89 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Mrs. Taylor was born on August 20, 1930, in Batesville, Arkansas, the fourth daughter of the late David Ashton and Myrtle Lee (nee Russel) Hazelrigg. She attended Batesville High School and worked at the Coca Cola Bottling Plant until her marriage to Don Lee Taylor on September 10, 1949. They moved to Carlyle in 1957 when Don accepted a teaching position at Carlyle High School.

Mrs. Taylor was a devoted wife and homemaker and a committed member of First United Methodist Church and the Ruth Circle. Along with her husband, she sponsored adult Bible study for years in their home. She was always supportive of her husband’s efforts as a teacher, coach, Carlyle city councilman, and mayor. She returned to Kaskaskia College as an adult night student while working at National Mines in Nashville. She loved to paint and pursued many artistic endeavors throughout her life. Before her retirement she also worked at Carlyle Healthcare Center in the physical therapy department. She and Don made many friends in their extensive travels within the United States, visiting 49 states and spending many winters in Key West, Florida.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by a daughter Donelle Wessel and husband Stewart of Carbondale, Illinois and a son Tracy Taylor and wife Shelia of Edina, Minnesota. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Elijah Wessel, Cody Wessel, Delaney Wessel, Timothy Wessel, Megan Perez, and Travis Taylor and his wife Rachel, and three great grandchildren: Neave, Eila, and Claire Perez.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother: Irene Owen, Monnie Lee Lewallen, Vivian Hazelrigg and David A. Hazelrigg, Jr.

A private funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with Rev. Steve Barrett officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting https://my.gather.app/remember/freida-taylor. Mrs. Taylor will be laid to rest on Friday, May 1 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Batesville, Arkansas.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Taylor are suggested to the First United Methodist Church and they will be accepted through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.