Helen E. Wolters, age 91, of Breese, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born May 26, 1928 in St. Rose, the daughter of the late Fred and Dorothea, nee Buehne, Schrage.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bernard H. “Benny” Wolters, whom she married May 1, 1956 at St. Rose Catholic Church and who died October 12, 2001; son, Daniel Wolters; siblings, Ralph Schrage, Alfred Schrage and wife Alice, Paul Schrage and wife Judy, Rich Schrage and wife Darlene, Elmer Schrage and wife Fran, Elsie Holtgrave and husband Louis, Arlene Peek and husband Gerhard, and Rosalie Schrage; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alvin Mensing, Gary Zimmermann, Otto and Dot Wolters, Ray and Trudy Wolters, Wilbert and Rose Ann Wolters, Henrietta and Ed Beckmann, Sally and August Barth, Edna and Otto Rosen, Mary Ann and Albert Becker, Edward and Jeanne Wolters, Victor Wolters, and Sylvia and Ray Becker.

Surviving are her son, Duane Wolters of Breese; granddaughter, Morgan (Jeff) Moore; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Moore; sisters, Bernita Mensing of Breese and Bridget Zimmermann of Fairview Heights; sister-in-law, Katie Schrage of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen formerly worked for Dr. Ketterer in Breese and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

All services are private and a visitation and memorial mass will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or in the form of masses and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.