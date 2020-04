88 year old Irma Whiteside of Litchfield (formerly of Sorento) passed away Wednesday (April 22nd) at 12:02 a.m. in HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

The Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is in charge of arrangements.

Private Family Funeral services for 88 year old Irma Whiteside will be held Saturday (April 25th) in Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield.

Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.