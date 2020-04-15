James Bernard “Jim” Wiswell, 75, of Mulberry Grove passed away on April 14, 2020 at Christian Hospital NE, St. Louis, MO.

A Private Graveside Service and Interment will be held in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove or Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Jim was born June 20, 1944 in West Frankfort, IL, the son of Clinton and Helen (James) Wiswell. After high school, Jim attended SIUC Carbondale and proudly served his country in the US Army during Vietnam. He married Deloris Faye Plank on April 19, 1975; together they shared nearly 45 years of marriage. Jim was employed as a machinist for Boeing Aerospace Company formerly McDonald Douglas for over 30 years; retiring in 1998. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove, and lifetime member of the Wood River VFW Post #2859. Jim always found something to keep him busy during retirement; he enjoyed woodworking and fabricating, assembling or repairing things for those that needed a helping hand.

Jim is survived by his wife, Dee Wiswell of Mulberry Grove and daughter, Jamie Wiswell of Alton. He was preceded in death by his parents.