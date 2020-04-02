Mr. Jeffrey Dean Dunkirk, 39 of Staunton, formerly of Morrisonville, IL passed from this life at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 near Walshville, IL.

He was born on June 12, 1980 in Taylorville, IL the son of Dennis William Dunkirk and Mary Lou (Waterman) Dunkirk.

Jeff graduated from Morrisonville High School with the Class of 1998. He honorably served in the United States Air Force.

Surviving are his son Cameron Dunkirk; brothers William Dunkirk of Taylorville, IL, Douglas (Janelle) Dunkirk of Kaneohe, HI, Eric (Urusla) Dunkirk of Kaneohe, HI; nephews Justin Limasa, Ryan Dunkirk, Isaac Dunkirk; niece Kaila Dunkirk; companion Taraca Jackson; along with many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Masterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Kincaid is honored to be assisting his family.