John E. Peppenhorst, age 74 of Bartelso, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Mr. Peppenhorst was born on June 29, 1945, in Breese, Illinois, a son of the late Paul and Grace (Davis) Peppenhorst. He married Linda Isaak on April 8, 1967, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and she survives.

In addition to his wife Linda, John is also survived by his children – John L. Peppenhorst and wife Gina, Jeff Peppenhorst, and Lori Spalding and husband Darin; 7 grandchildren – Ryan, Ally, Madi, and Tyler Peppenhorst, and Carson, Ava, and Kennett Spalding; his siblings – Pauline Albers and husband Stan and Mike Peppenhorst and wife Sharon; his in-laws – Matt Kluemke, Dolores Krebs, Betty Bowen and husband Mike, and Carolyn Isaak; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-and mother-in-law – Alphonse and Rowena Isaak; a sister – Mary Kluemke; his in-laws – Rich Isaak, Don Krebs, and Ralph Fleshren; and a great-nephew – Devan Hollenkamp.

Mr. Peppenhorst worked at Granite City Steel for 43 years and also farmed. He was an active member of the Beckemeyer American Legion, here he served on the drill team and as Past Commander. John was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and served on the Parish Council.

Private burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. A Celebration of Life and military honors will take place at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Peppenhorst are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.