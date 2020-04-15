K.C. Lee Michael Rich, age 18 of rural Carlyle, Illinois, passed away 7:20 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020 in a motor vehicle accident.

K.C. is the son of Brian Lee Rich and Tricia Marie Kuhl.

A Memorial drive to honor K.C. will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18th. The drive will start at the Swing Bridge and will conclude at the lake. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence, post a picture or to make a memorial in memory of KC, go to www.donnellwiegand.com