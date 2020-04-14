Karen S. Taylor

Karen S. (nee Warnecke) Taylor, 65, of Jamestown, IL, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Karen was born May 3, 1954, to Sylvester and Irene (nee Merscher) Warnecke, in Highland, IL.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and especially her grandchildren. Karen never knew a stranger. “Please don’t shed a tear, there is no need. Smile instead, I’m near. I will always be there because I’m an angel now. God Bless You All. Love Ya’s, Karen.” She was very generous and trusting, but especially had a big heart.

Karen was employed at Highland Machine and Screw for 12 years and at Artex International for 15 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (James) Deiters, Breese, IL, and Kristina (Jason) Lobring, Creal Springs, IL; brothers, Robert Warnecke, Highland, IL, Gary Warnecke, Greenville, IL, Duane Warnecke, Highland, IL, Allen Warnecke, Highland, IL; sisters, Judy Schussler, Troy, IL, Sharon Taylor, Highland, IL, Scheryl Chambless, Collinsville, IL, Annette (John) Fuhler, Breese, IL, and Donna Warnecke, Glen Carbon, IL; grandchildren, Jamie (fiancé Rob Riggs) Renspurger, Brady Deiters, Jordyn Deiters, Megan Lobring, Evan Lobring; great grandchildren, Harper Riggs, Rylee Riggs; many nieces and nephews; special friend for over 30 years, Mark Hempen, Jamestown, IL, and life-long best friend, Peggy Romanick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Irene Warnecke; brothers, Mark Warnecke, George Warnecke.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

No services at this time.

Burial at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.