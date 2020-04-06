Lois Jean Hope, age 87 of Carlyle, passed away at Memorial Hospital in Belleville on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Mrs. Hope was born in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania on September 26, 1932, a daughter of the late Charles and Emma E. (Stewart) Cramm. She married Edward Joseph Hope and he preceded her in death.

Lois is survived by her children – Joseph Hope of Carlyle, JoAnn Hope of Mt. Vernon, and Janet Clifton and husband Dennis of Carlyle; her grandchildren – Noel Vanek and wife Tammy of Maryville, Patrick Hope of Arkansas, Tiffany Hope of Arkansas, Michael Clifton and wife Alison of St. Louis, and Rebecca Hope of Centralia; 4 great grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren. Mrs. Hope is also survived by 2 sisters – Eleanore Muffley of Florida and June Johnson of Virginia and many nieces and nephews whom she loved.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Lois was preceded in death by a son – Gregory Hope of Jacksonville, Arkansas; 2 sisters – Anna Margaret Schwanger and Ruth Ryan; and 6 brothers – Emmerson, Theodore, Clifford, Chester, Hamilton, and Kenneth Cramm.

Mrs. Hope was a kind and devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, who loved her family dearly. She faithfully attended church when she was able.

Private services will be held, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Donations in her memory are suggested to the Carlyle Ministerial Alliance or Caring for Carlyle and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.