Loretta C. Lammers, age 100, of Breese, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born September 10, 1919 in Alton, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Theresa, nee Bensman, Stolze.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Vincent Lammers, whom she married September 24, 1940 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Alton and who died September 16, 1993; sons, Wayne Lammers and Paul Lammers; daughter, Joan Kleiboeker; granddaughter, Jennifer Lammers; grandson, Jerrod Henkel; great-grandsons, Joseph Lammers and Vincent Michael Lammers; and 3 brothers, 1 half-brother, and 1 half-sister.

Surviving are her children, Carl (Helen) Lammers of Highland, Mark (Sheila) Lammers of Carlsbad, NM, and David (Diane) Lammers of Breese; daughters-in-law, Barb (Eugene) Henkel of Carlyle and Evelyn Lammers of Beckemeyer; son-in-law, Ron (Jane) Kleiboeker of Breese; and 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Loretta formerly worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Co. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese and the Daughters of Isabella Precious Blood Circle 718.

All services will be private and internment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Beckemeyer.

Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or St. Louis Children’s Hospital and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.