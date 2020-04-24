Margaret Louise McMillan, born May 18, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away at her home, in Highland, IL, on April 21, 2020. She was 73 at the time of her passing.

Margaret was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she truly had a heart of service and took so much joy in caring for all those in her life. She enjoyed reading, crafting, traveling and doting on her grandchildren. Much of her life was spent in the pursuit of teaching children respect, love, dignity and compassion through her library and church positions.

Margaret is survived by her children, Donald W. McMillan and Cynthia M. (Tom) Kennedy; her grandchildren, Donovan, Rydia and Ryken; sister, Carolyn (Ernest) Rowley; brother, Tom (Nancy) Rosselot. Also remembering Margaret fondly are her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie “Gene” McMillan; and sister, Barbara Rosselot.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Services: Private services will be held.

Interment: Private. Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.

