Norton G. Henke, 89, of Panama, passed away at 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence.

Norton was born February 23, 1931 in Panama, the son of Clifford and Anna (Krov) Henke. He married Sue Sportsman on November 17, 1951 in Hillsboro. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2018.

Norton graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1949. As a young man, he worked construction, but then went on to A.O. Smith, retiring from there in 1988 as a General Supervisor. Norton was a member of the Donnellson Masonic Lodge #255 as a Master Mason, a member of the Shriners. He was an excellent baseball player, so good that he was invited to try out for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Norton enjoyed golf, boating, camping, C.B. radios, and traveling with Sue.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Robby Henke; granddaughter, Jodi Sue Cox; and brother, James Henke.

Norton is survived by his children, Reggie Henke of Panama, Kathy (husband, Darvin) Hamby of Effingham, and Linda (husband, David) Kindernay of Panama; grandchildren, Tracie Henke of Hillsboro, Amie (husband, Eric) Roach of Hillsboro, Andy (wife, Elise) Kindernay of Hillsboro, Robby (wife, Jenny) Kindernay of Atlanta, GA, and Kimi (husband, Bob) Dust of Effingham; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private family ceremonies will be held with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremonies at Union Cemetery in Panama.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut Street, Panama, IL 62077 with ceremonies.

