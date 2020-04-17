Nova J. Boxell, nee Mitchel, 86, of Highland, IL, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, Illinois.

Nova was born January 18, 1934, to Russell and Elizabeth (nee Smith) Mitchel, in Clay City, Illinois. On July 15, 1956, she married Robert Boxell in Clay City.

Nova was a member of the First Baptist Church in Highland, where she was very involved. She was also a former member of the Homemaker Extension Group in Highland.

She was involved in card clubs; enjoying pinochle, pegs & jokers, and left, right, center, and loved taking walks. Above all, Nova’s main focus was always her family; spending time with her children and all of her grandchildren. She would never miss the grandkids events, and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Robert Boxell, Highland, IL; children, Robin (Keith) Gilomen and Greg (Linda) Boxell, both of Highland, IL; grandchildren, Lindsey (Colby) Schrumpf, Highland, IL, Ryan (Jenna) Boxell, Highland, IL, and Carissa (Jake) Odorizzi, Tampa, FL; great grandchildren, Libbi Schrumpf, Corbyn and Xander Boxell, Rhett and Maddex Odorizzi; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Minerva Mitchel, Clay City, IL and Shirley (Don) Turner, Clinton, MO; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Elizabeth Mitchel; brother, Bill Mitchel; sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris (Bruce) Smith and Beryl (Bill) Wyatt.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Highland or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral Service: At a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.