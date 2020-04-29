Olivia V. Landmann, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, October 11, 1927, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (nee Feltrop) Ratermann.

On Tuesday, June 02, 1953, she married Orville J. Landmann at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, Breese, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church; Daughters of Isabella; St Ann Altar Sodality; V.F.W. Post 5694-Auxiliary; Knights of Columbus Council 1580-Auxiliary; St. Paul Funeral Choir; Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration at St. Joseph Hospital.

Olivia grew up on a farm in Breese, IL and went to St. Dominic school. She worked at 3S Market in Breese, IL. Then in 1953, after her marriage to Orville, they moved to Highland, IL. Over the years, she has worked for Wick’s Organ, been a stay at home mom to raise her children, volunteered at St. Paul School cafeteria, worked at Schroeder’s Cheese Shop, Pamida and St. Joseph’s Hospital dietary. She enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards (in several card clubs) and volunteering at the Knight’s of Columbus Hall in many capacities over the years. Her greatest joy was spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Husband – Orville J. Landmann, Highland, IL

Son – Wayne H. (Cheryl) Landmann, Yorba Linda, CA

Daughter – Donna M. Elliott, Highland, IL

Son – Kurt J. Landmann, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Katlin (Courtney) Landmann

Grandchild – Angelina (Kyle) Kiggins

Grandchild – Sean (Kimberly) Elliott

Grandchild – Magdalena Landmann

Grandchild – Kray Landmann

Grandchild – Kalea Landmann

Brother In-law – Virgil Ripperda, Trenton, IL

Sister In-law – Rita Ratermann, Breese, IL

Brother In-law – Norbert Landmann, Highland, IL

Brother In-Law & Spouse – Leonard (Mary Jane) Landmann, Highland, IL

Brother In-Law & Spouse – Leo (Carol) Landmann, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Henry S. Ratermann

Mother – Catherine Ratermann, nee Feltrop

Brother – Alfred H. Ratermann

Brother – Sylvester W. Ratermann

Brother – Ralph U. Ratermann

Brother – Melvin H. Ratermann

Brother – Richard J. Ratermann

Brother – Henry E. “Bud” Ratermann

Brother – Jerry W. Ratermann

Sister – Alvina M. Voss

Sister – Florentine A. Ripperda

Sister – Agnes C. Detmer

Sister In-law – Mary Louise Ratermann

Sister In-law – Verna Ratermann

Brother In-law – Theodore H. Detmer

Brother In-law – Victor T. Voss

Sister In-Law & Spouse – Rosilda (Earl) Calliotte

Sister In-Law & Spouse – Agnes (Eldon) Miller

Sister In-law – Pat Landmann

Sister In-Law & Spouse – Linda (Darrell) Willman.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation and Funeral Service will be private.

Private Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or St. Paul School Educational Foundation.