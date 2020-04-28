Paul Richard “PR” Bunyard passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born September 25, 1927 to Roy and Blanche (nee Elmore) Bunyard, the third of five children. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1945-1947. On November 29, 1947, he married his first love and life partner, Elaine Greer. Together they had six children. They moved to Greenville from Hagarstown, IL in February, 1953. He owned and operated a dairy herd from then until March,1975. He began selling real estate in the mid-sixties from a small office in his home while still operating his farm. After selling his dairy herd, he expanded his real estate business and opened an office in Greenville. He continued to farm until December, 2000 and maintained his real estate office until 1995. In addition to these career endeavors, he also served several years on the board of directors at the First National Bank in Greenville and later the Keyesport State Bank. After he retired from farming, Paul turned his energy to restoring antique farm equipment. Through this passion he became one of the founding members of the American Farm Heritage Museum.

Paul was a devoted family man who worked tirelessly to support his large family. He was an avid reader and enjoyed discovering innovative ways to improve his farming. In the 1960s he installed a feed mix system, a machine that fed his cattle the precise blend of food and freed him up to attend to other pressing needs. During those same years, he had false teeth made for some of his highest milk-producing cows to maintain their level of production. His farming operation was featured in multiple publications for its efficiency and innovation. He often said he felt God gave him an opportunity to care for a part of this great earth, and he hoped to return it in better shape than when he’d received it. Dedicated to soil conservation, he was one of the first farmers in the area to embrace no-till farming practices. He also built terraces on one farm to prevent soil erosion, explaining to his family that he wanted to train the rain to walk down the hill instead of running down it.

Paul was quick to remember advice and help he was given as a young man. He was then eager to pass along his own wisdom and to extend a helping hand or open a door for others. He was a lifelong Democrat and passionately believed it was the government’s responsibility to give a hand up to those in need. He was a man of great wit and a master of quotes. When one was presented with a challenge he would often quip, “No hill for a climber” letting you know he believed you had what it took to persevere. Another famous PR-ism was, “There are no problems, only opportunities.” He tried to face challenges with optimism and believed one’s attitude was the biggest contributor to success. Although he himself earned a GED, he believed in the value of higher education and encouraged all of his children to pursue college degrees. He was compassionate and generous, reaching out to friends and family members who needed help. He understood the importance of simply being present to others, especially during their most vulnerable moments.

Paul and Elaine raised their six children on their farm south of Greenville, but the family they built was much larger. Everyone who came to their home was made to feel welcome. No matter how many were gathered together, there was always room at the table for one more.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Leslie Zobrist, his caregiver for more than two years, whose love and tenderness were unparalleled.

Paul is survived by his children—Steve Bunyard–St. Louis, MO, Nancy (Rick) Kidd–St. Joseph, IL, Trish (Jim) Black—Sister Bay, WI, Jan (Buck) Rogers—St. Louis, MO, & Jill (Bruce) Butler—St. Louis, MO. He was predeceased by his son Scott Bunyard and by his older brothers, Glenn and John. Additionally, he is survived by 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Combs of Naples, FL and his younger brother Phil Bunyard of Vandalia, IL.

A private family burial was held, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at McInturf Cemetery, Hagarstown, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Although his presence will be missed, there is comfort in knowing he has been united once again with his beloved wife.

