Peggy B. Stevenson, age 69, of Breese, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born August 6, 1950 in Pinckneyville, the daughter of the late Ammie, nee Pratt, and James Farris, Sr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Loren Little; brothers, James Vernon Farris, Jr., James Daniel Farris, Harold Farris, and Gerald Farris; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Esther, nee Gruenenfelder, Stevenson; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Clymens; and brother-in-law, James “Jim” Liening.

Surviving are her husband Charles “Bud” Stevenson of Breese, whom she married December 19, 1975 at Carlyle Christian Church; sons, Mike (Kathy) Stevenson of Posey and Robert “Bobby” (Melody) Stevenson of Pinckneyville; step-daughter, Linda of Carlyle; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn (Harry) Duncan of Browns, Joyce (Mike) Weinhoffer of Cutler, Martha (John) Odem of Sparta, and Pamela (Roland) Luthy of Cincinnati, OH; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Brenda Farris of Percy, Kay Farris of Duquion, Dennis (Kate) Stevenson of Breese, Kenny (Janice) Stevenson of Pocahontas, Charlotte Liening of Jamestown, Charlene (John) Grapperhaus of Highland, Sandy (Richard) Peters of Germantown, and Jane (Mike) Koehler of Beckemeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Peggy worked as a beautician all of her life and also sold insurance for Conseco and Washington National Insurance Companies. She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, collecting knickknacks, making crafts, and baking.

All services will be private with interment in Beckemeyer City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Clinton County Relay for Life and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.