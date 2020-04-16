Penny Lee Gibson, age 76 of Highland, Illinois, passed away early Sunday morning, April 12, 2020 in Riverside Nursing Home, Alton, Illinois.

Penny Lee was born August 31, 1943 in Gary, Indiana. She is the daughter of William Edward Harmon, who survives and lives in Sesser, Illinois. She was raised by her step-mother Verdine Mae Harmon, she precedes Penny in death.

Penny attended the local schools, high school and attended college at the Southern Illinois University. She was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa.

She was a laborer and worked a factor job before becoming disabled. She enjoyed her family and spending time with them.

Penny is the mother of Shannon Tongay of Highland, Illinois and Edith Gibson McCallister of Alton, Illinois.

Memorials can me made to the family. Memorials may be made online www.donnellwiegand.com under the crowdfunding tab, or mailed to 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, IL 62246.