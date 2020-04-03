Rae Lynne Meyer, age 47 of Marine, IL, died Friday, April 03, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Friday, July 07, 1972, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Charles and Carol (nee Korte) Kynion.

On Saturday, November 06, 2010, she married Brian L. Meyer at St. Jacob United Church of Christ,, St. Jacob, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Jacob United Church of Christ (Sunday School Teacher); Marine Village Board.

Rae Lynne was born at Highland, IL. She graduated from Triad High School in 1990. She graduated from SIUE, with a degree in education; later graduated from Phoenix University online, with a Masters Degree and U of I Springfield with a Masters Degree in Education/Administration. She worked at SIUE in housing/maintenance; taught at S.E. High School in Springfield, IL; U of I Springfield, in the online teacher leadership program; taught at Sanford Brown Business College and since 2019 at Washington University, as an administrative assistant educator for the surgical department. Rae Lynne loved being with family and friends. She enjoyed Nascar, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and taught Sunday School at St. Jacob UCC. She developed and has been the chairman of the “Balloons Over Marine” for five years, going on six years.

Survivors include:

Husband – Brian L. Meyer, Marine, IL

Son – Robert Charles “Robbie” Meyer, Marine, IL

Parents – Charles E. & Carol A. (nee Korte) Kynion, Marine, IL

Sister – Jill M. (Jay) Bloemker, Highland, IL

Niece – Mikayla R. Bloemker, Highland, IL

Niece – Kylie A. Bloemker, Highland, IL

Mother In-law – Beverly Sue Meyer, nee Wetzle, Marine, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father In-law – Robert L. Meyer – Died 1997

Paternal Grandfather – Everette E. Kynion

Paternal Grandmother – Bessie M. Kynion, nee McLemore

Maternal Grandfather – Celestine “Cele” Korte

Maternal Grandmother – Darlene Korte, nee Halbe

Maternal Step Grandfather – Earl “Bun” Kesner.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Service at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Robbie Meyer’s Education Fund at Bradford Bank.