Ronald Potts, age 58, of Carlyle IL, passed away Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at Kindered Care in St. Louis, MO.

Private graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Robinson Cemetery. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

He was born on Oct. 10, 1962, in Orange County, Calif., to Donald Potts. On July 14, 1999, he married Deborah Kemper.

Potts graduated from Greenville High School in 1980, and became a Marine later that year. After his service, he received a degree in drafting from Kaskaskia College, and worked for Star Builders in Centralia, then worked for Nussbaum Trucking.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Potts.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Potts, step-mother, Joan Potts, sons Donald (Debra) Potts of Washington state, Michael Potts of Greenville, step-sister, Lynn (DL) Caulberg of Pocahontas, and step-brother, Greg Sohn of Tennessee.