Rose Fones, age 77 of Reno, Illinois, passed away at her home Tuesday 3:50 p.m. April 21, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday in Reno Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Gary Royer officiating. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Reno Baptist Church or Siteman Cancer Center c/o Donnell-Wiegand, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, IL 62246. In lieu of being able to sign a guest book at a visitation, due to Covid, please sign online and leave a condolence for the family, under the share a memory tab. Thank you for your support and understanding.