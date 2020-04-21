Theodore “Ted” Haar, age 82, of Breese passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at home. He was born, April 6, 1938, in Germantown, the son of the late Theodore and Cecilia, nee Linnemann, Haar. He married Mary E., nee Fields, Haar of Breese on April 22, 1961, at St. Dominic Church in Breese.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Becky (Mark) Hitpas of Breese; daughter-in-law, Kellie Haar of Carlyle; grandchildren, Kayla Hitpas, Connor (fiancée Allison Lewis) Haar, Zach (special friend Kayla Mattison) Hitpas, Sydney (special friend Nolan Seelhoefer) Hitpas; sisters, Mary Santucci, Jane Luebbers, Evelyn Mensing; sisters-in-law, Mary (Lewis) Haar and Joan Fields; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his forever furry companion, Bogey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tom Haar; brothers Robert Haar, Edwin Haar, Lewis Haar; sisters, Dolores Bach, Florence Peters; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Olive, nee Grider, Fields; brothers-in-law, Paul Santucci, Alvin Bach, Norbert Peters, Art Luebbers, Alfie Mensing, Tom Fields, Jim Fields, Benny Fields, and Jack Fields; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Haar, Louise Haar, Marie Fields, Kathy Fields, and Alice Fields; and special nephew, Mark Fields.

Ted retired from McDonnell Douglas (Boeing) after 41 years of service. He was a member of St. Augustine Church and Men’s Sodality and the Breese Knights of Columbus. He treasured time with family, especially his grandchildren, and also enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

Private Service will be held, and a memorial mass will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Church, Mater Dei Catholic High School, or Lights for Scholarships (St. Joseph’s Auxiliary) and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.