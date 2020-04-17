Victoria Helen Thole, age 88 of Carlyle, passed away at the Carlyle Healthcare Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Mrs. Thole was born in Aviston, Illinois on January 19, 1932, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (nee Kuhl) Wolters. She married Alfred H. Thole in Aviston on November 9, 1954, and he preceded her in death on April 15, 1997.

Victoria is survived by her children – Geralyn (Bernard) Hodapp of Carlyle, Ruth (Herb) Lange of Addieville, Lucy (Ron) Deiters of Mt. Juliet, TN, Victoria (Marvin) Buss of Venedy, Maryann Thole of Carlyle, Philip (Kathy) Thole of Greenville, James (Phyllis) Thole of Cedar Hill, TN, Luke (Angie) Thole of Greenville, Linus Thole of Breese, Paul (Shawna) Thole of Highland, Teresa (Ken) Graham of Indianapolis, IN, Judy (Andrew) Tebbe of St. Rose, Dean (Alexandria) Thole of Glen Carbon, Doris (Wayne) Lintker of Venedy, and Lori (Jeff) Wong of Indianapolis, IN; 38 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; 2 siblings – Leo (Jeanette) Wolters and Jeanette (Edward) Johnson; and her in-laws – Janet Thole and Ralph Thole.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; 2 children – Mark Thole and Vernon Thole; 2 grandchildren – Thomas Buss and Craig Buss; her siblings – Clemens Wolters, Annie (John) Niemann, Katherina Wolters, Anthony (Rose) Wolters, Clara (Vincent) Niemann, Frances (Anton) Budde, Frank (Vernieda) Wolters, Virginia (Joseph) Ripperda; and her in-laws – Louis (Lucille) Thole, Marie (Lawrence) Wessel, Edmund (Esther) Thole, Bernard (Janet) Thole, Margaret Thole, Henrietta Thole.

Mrs. Thole was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Church, where she was a member of the church choir, St. Ann Altar Sodality, and the Serra Club. She enjoyed helping on the family farm and was also an avid quilter and baker.

Funeral services will be private, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Mrs. Thole are suggested to St. Mary’s Church, Hospice of Southern Illinois (Orange North Team), or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorial donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.