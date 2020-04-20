Wayne C. Moore, age 73 of Mulberry Grove, IL, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Kindred Hospital South in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on September 26, 1946, in Saint Jacob, IL, the son of Charles and Frances (nee Schneider) Moore.

On July 31, 1997, he married Lois J. Frank at Greenville, IL. She survives in Mulberry Grove.

Wayne was a member of Saint Lawrence Catholic Church. He was also a member of Highland VFW # 5694 – Highland Knights of Columbus (4th Degree) – Woodmen of the World Highland Camp – Keysport American Legion #1994 – Vietnam Veterans of America Charter 269 in Clinton County – American Legion Riders Collinsville #365 – Vandalia Moose Lodge.

Wayne was born in St. Jacob, IL and graduated Triad High School in 1965. He worked at a gas station then joined the US Army with duty in Vietnam. After his service he lived in Louisiana and ran a dump truck business. He moved back to IL and worked for Allied Chemical, then AO Smith, witch changed to Tower Automotive, as a Millwright for the automotive industry. He retired in 2007 and he and his son Travis operated a land excavating business. Wayne was very active with the VFW, holding State and District Chairs, and Past Commander. He was also involved with VFW Youth Programs. He assisted the Pocahontas American Legion with their activities. He loved being outside, loved his motorcycles, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include :

Wife – Lois J. Moore nee Frank, Mulberry Grove, IL

Son – Brian (Shannon) Moore, Nashville, IL

Son – Jason (Jeannine) Moore, Grantfork, IL

Daughter – Amanda (Ty) Wesbrook, Loganville, GA

Son – Travis (Debbie) Moore, Kinmundy, IL

Grandchild – Myka Wesbrook

Grandchild – Landyn Wesbrook

Grandchild – Hunter Wesbrook

Grandchild – Dusti Moore

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Charles F. Moore – Died 3/17/1988

Mother – Frances — Moore nee Schneider – Died 3/31/1995

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private graveside services and interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL, with Father Pat Jakel officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to To the Family.