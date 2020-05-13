Agnes Diffenauer, age 65 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Agnes was born on August 26, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of James and Mildred (Fiscus) Diffenauer. She worked as a nurse aide for a time, and she enjoyed camping and collecting Elvis Presley and Coca-Cola memorabilia. Agnes also loved spending time with her family and visiting with the nurses and social workers at the Carlyle Healthcare Center.

Ms. Diffenauer is survived by her sister – Nelda Hunter of Carlyle; a brother – Marvin Charleton and wife Sherry of Morrison, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents – James and Mildred Diffenauer; her partner, Richard Manning; 2 sisters – Marvia “Sue” Melton and husband Eugene “Gene” and Cheri Diffenauer; and a brother-in-law – Larry Hunter.

Private funeral services will be held, and Ms. Diffenauer will be laid to rest at Carlyle Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Agnes are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.