Al. H. “Jr.” Eversgerd, age 88, of Germantown, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born January 6, 1932 in St. Rose, the son of the late Gertrude, nee Huelsmann, and Aloysius H. Eversgerd, Sr.

In addition to his parents and step-mother, Nelda Hanks, he was preceded in death by his first wife Evelyn “Red”, nee Korte, Eversgerd, whom he married May 30, 1956 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died April 24, 1986; grandsons, Adam Nettles and Tyler Rickhoff; brother, David Eversgerd; step-son-in-law, Tim Gruenenfelder; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Don Lippert, Wanita Eversgerd, Cyril Korte, and Lavern Korte.

Surviving are his wife Shirley, nee Vaughn, Eversgerd of Germantown, whom he married April 22, 1995 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; daughters, Debbie (Eric) Nettles of Germantown, Bonnie (Allan) Wolters of Germantown, Lisa (Jim) Koch of Albers, and Tammy (John) Rickhoff of Bartelso; step-children, Chris Gruenenfelder of Highland, Ron Criner of Marion, Lisa (Steve) Goestenkors of Aviston, and Mike Criner of Shiloh; grandchildren, Amanda (Danny) Luebbers, Amy (friend Gunner Shumard) Nettles, Brittany (fiancé Phil Stellhorn) Wolters, Melissa Wolters, Nick Wolters, Chris (friend Allysa Cole) Koch, Alissa (friend Bailey Emig) Koch, Hannah Rickhoff, Halle Rickhoff, and Hayden Rickhoff; step-grandchildren, Brandon (Amy) Gruenenfelder, Justin Goestenkors, Sara (Alex) Wilken, Anna Goestenkors, and Brett Goestenkors; one step-great-grandson; siblings, Marion Lippert of Carlyle, Gene Eversgerd of Hoffman, Pat (Willard) Wessel of Centralia, Firmin “Gus” (Doris) Eversgerd of Nashville, and Carol (Jim) Peters of Tennessee; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barb Eversgerd of Hoffman, Mary “Pep” Korte of Germantown, Earlene (Merl) Fisher of Taylorville, Roy (Mary) Vaughn of Mass., and Ray Vaughn of Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Al was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Aviation Systems Command for the Department of Defense. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Germantown American Legion Post 325, where he was a past commander and member of the drill team. “Jr.” enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening.

All services will be private and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Boniface Cemetery or Germantown American Legion Post 325 and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL who is serving the family.

