Arnold W. “Roscoe” Billhartz, age 81, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 17, 1939 in New Baden, the son of the late Victor and Loretta, nee Schoendienst, Billhartz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Jo, nee Waldron, Billhartz, whom he married August 3, 1963 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Fairview Heights and who died February 3, 2018; son, Kevin Billhartz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Evelyne, nee Alderman, Waldron; brothers-in-law, Robert Foppe, Michael Bair, and Jerry Hodapp; and sisters-in-law, Kathleen Razek and Sandy Waldron.

Surviving are his daughters, Karin (John Crump) Jansen of Smithton, Kathryn (Michael) Jackson of Shiloh, and Kristine (Marty) Tebbe of St. Rose; 5 grandchildren, Meghan Jansen, Alison, Haley, and Abigail Tebbe, and Calista Jackson; siblings, Elaine Foppe of Belleville, Alice (Melvin) Toennies of Damiansville, Victor (Martha) Billhartz of Bowling Green, KY, Loretta Bair of New Baden, Virginia (Tom) Oyen of Bellingham, WA and Teresa Gross of Corpus Christi, TX; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Maryann Hodapp of Salem, Aly Razek of Florida, Harland Waldron of Mascoutah, Patricia (Ed) Keany of San Anselmo, CA, and Maureen (Mark) Elbert of Troy; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving dog, Max.

Roscoe was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and formerly worked as a truck driver/dockhand at Churchill Trucking and Hyman Trucking in St. Louis, and Wilke Truck Service in St. Rose. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 600 and Local 50. His hobbies included hunting, golfing, bowling, playing euchre, yardwork, and formerly playing Clinton County League softball. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.