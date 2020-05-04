Carlos E. Hammond, age 84 of St. Peter, passed away at Greenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville, Illinois on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Mr. Hammond was born at home in Keyesport on June 11, 1935, a son of the late Charles and Georgia (nee Nordike) Hammond. He married Raylene Ersery on May 8, 1954, in Carlyle and she preceded him in death on August 16, 2014.

Mr. Hammond is survived by his children – Carla Sue Elam (Greg) of Keyesport, Raymond Hamond of Keyesport, Carlos Hammond, Jr. (Penny Richards) of Keyesport, Gloria Hammond of Plano, Texas, and James Hammond (Candi) of Palmyra, Illinois; 7 grandchildren – Nathan Elam (Tina), Casey Meskil (Kory), Chris Hammond, Willis Knutt, Brianne Swick, and Tilden Hammond; 11 great grandchildren – Jillian, Reece, and Cale Elam, Parker Meskil, Chase and Ryker Hammond, Taylor, Camryn, and Kayli Boettcher, and Ben and Krissy Swick; and 2 brothers – Robert Hammond (Diane) of Highland and Shelby Hammond (Shirley) of O’Fallon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife; 2 sons – Michael Hammond and Jeffrey Hammond; and a granddaughter – Tasha Boettcher.

Carlos worked at Highland Box Board and at the Keyesport Water Plant. He also worked as a ranger at Eldon Hazlet State Park and was a site supervisor at the Pittsburg Wildlife Area. Mr. Hammond was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He loved trail riding and taking care of horses and he was a member of the Racking Horse Society. Carlos also enjoyed beekeeping and hunting.

A private graveside funeral service will be held at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport with Rev. David Hoehler, officiating.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Hammond are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to Bond County Hospice and they will be accepted through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.