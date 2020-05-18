Dale L. Knutt, age 65 of Keyesport, died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Dale was born on October 17, 1954 in Centralia, IL, son of the late Richard and Dorothy (Daniels) Knutt. He married Virginia Knutt and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by siblings – Dennis Knutt, Darlene Greenway, Donald Knutt, Darrell Knutt, Diana Gray and Denise Knutt, several nieces and nephews and friends – Chuck and Nancy Trickey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Virginia, his brother David Knutt, and sister Debbie Knutt.

Dale worked as a machinist for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on lawnmowers and loved being outside.

Funeral services will be private, with burial at McKendree Chapel Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mr. Knutt are suggested to Hearts for Healthcare or to the donor’s choice.

Memorial donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.