David E Joiner, age 66, of Greenville, IL passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. All services will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family and can be sent to Young Funeral Home.

David was born December 3, 1951 in St. Louis, MO to Winifred A. “Spec” and Mary Marie (Morgan) Joiner. He married Ruth Willeford and they later divorced. He then married Danyel Gentry and they also later divorced. He is survived by his mother Mary Marie Joiner of Greenville, IL. his children Gena (Mike) McGuire-Pitt of Greenville, IL, John (Courtenay Cline) Joiner of Greenville, IL, and Cheyenne (Jonas Malave) Gentry-Joiner of Edwardsville, IL, his sister Diana (Don) Rine of Vandalia, and six grandchildren, Colton McGuire, Olivia McGuire, Kendra McGuire, Johnathan Joiner, Shelby Joiner, and Bristol Joiner.

He was preceded in death by his father, and three brothers Thomas Joiner, Kenneth Joiner, and Ronald Joiner.

He grew up in the E. St. Louis/Cahokia area and moved with his family to Sorento in 1971. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1972. He hauled grain from 1972 to 1978. From 1978 to 2010 he drove hauling General Motors vehicles. He was a member of The Teamsters.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.