Donald L. Maxfield, 73 of Smiths Grove, Kentucky and formerly of Centralia, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, at his home.

Donald was born on March 6, 1947 in Centralia, IL, son of Francis “Max” and Ola (Hustead) Maxfield. He married Gayla Wiebler in Beckemeyer, IL and she survives.

Mr. Maxfield is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gayla Maxfield; his children – Chris Maxfield and wife Amber of Saunemin, IL, Max Maxfield and fiancé Stephanie Sullivan of Kentucky, Stephanie Maxfield and fiancé Troy Scott of Kentucky, Mychal Maxfield and fiancé Wesley Miller of Kentucky; his grandchildren – Malachi Maxfield, Jeremiah Jackson, Artist and Malaya Scott, Kyla Kelley and Jazmyn Miller; his brothers – Frank Maxfield and wife Sandy and Eddie Maxfield all of Centralia; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.

Mr. Maxfield worked as a Union Carpenter and was a member of the Carpenter’s Local Union in Salem, IL. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator. Donald was a member of the Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia and had volunteered his time as a firefighter for the Centralia Volunteer Fire Department. He loved to hunt, fish, ride four wheelers, make things in his garage. Donald was teaching his granddaughter, Kyla, to use his carving tools.

Funeral services will be private, with burial at Beckemeyer Cemetery. Memorial donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenfuneralhome.com.