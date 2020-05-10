Elizabeth M. Frey, age 86, passed away on May 7, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Cape Girardeau, MO. She was born June 20, 1933, on the family farm south of Pierron, the daughter of Paul and Cleda (nee Weindel) Frey.

Liz attended Immaculate Conception Church and school in Pierron. She worked for the phone company for a short time then the Marine Garment Factory for many years. She was an excellent seamstress and made many of her own clothes. Liz liked to crochet and made many afghans. She enjoyed playing cards and loved feeding and watching birds.

Survivors include two sisters, Pearl Immer and Mary Zurliene, a brother in-law Jack Eversgerd, sister in-law Mary (Paul) Frey and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul J. and Cleda T. (nee Weindel) Frey, brothers Jerome L. (Armella) Frey, James J. Frey, Paul R. Frey, sisters Margie (Pete) Giraudo, Joan (John) Bright, Madeline (Hal) Kaufmann, Barbara (Paul) Schmitt and Geraldine Eversgerd.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Services will be private with interment at Calvary Cemetery, Pierron, IL.