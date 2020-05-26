Gary R. “Gett” Strieker, age 65, of Albers, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

He was born December 31, 1954 in Belleville, the son of Robert B. “Bob” Strieker of Albers and the late Irene C., nee Schoendienst, Strieker.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Strieker; brother, Donald Strieker; and sister-in-law, Alicia Strieker.

Surviving are his father; siblings, Ron (Toni) Strieker of Atlanta, GA, Diane (Jim) Hummert of Breese, Curt (Marla) Strieker of Breese, Jake (Cleo) Strieker of Los Angeles, CA, Tom (Lisa) Strieker of Austin, TX, Mike (Jane) Strieker of Breese, Bob (Joyce) Strieker of Breese, Dave (Mona) Strieker of Belleville, Glenn (Ildiko) Strieker of Seattle, WA, Jeff (Terri) Strieker of Marissa, Bryan Strieker of Aspen, CO, and Lynn (Kevin) Winkeler of Breese; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, greatnephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his close friends, Dennis “Cowboy” and Brenda Engelmann of Albers.

Gett was the former owner of two taverns, The Diamond and Gett’s Place, which were both in Albers, and later retired from the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Nashville.

He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and the Albers Jaycees, and a former member of the Clinton County Tavern Association. Gett enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his family, and fishing, in which he thoroughly looked forward to the annual Freak Out Fishing Tournament which lasted 45 years. He often said it was his favorite day of the year.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery, Albers.

Memorials may be made to Residential Hospice or the Parkinson’s Research Foundation and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the Strieker family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.