Gertrude E. “Gert” “Trudy” Harris, age 94, of Trenton, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Faith Countryside in Highland.

She was born October 30, 1925 in E. St. Louis, a daughter of the late Stanley and Helen, nee Pularski, Czech.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Harris, whom she married September 18, 1948 in Waterloo and he died July 11, 1998; a daughter, Lorene Sloat; siblings, Aloysius Czech, Raymond Czech, Edward Czech, and Helen Morris; and brothers-in-law and sistersin-law, Murl Harris, Earl Harris, Lola Mae Meves, and Ada Jeannette McLernon.

Surviving are her daughter, Francine (Charles) Harris-Shaffer of O’Fallon; son-in-law, Bruce Sloat of Ashmore; grandchildren, Jason (Denise) Harris and Angela (Michael) Davidson; and greatgrandchildren, Bailey and Bryier Harris, Elliott and Elsie Davidson.

Gert retired from Cerro Copper and Brass in Sauget and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Trenton. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and baking.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Faith Countryside in Highland for the loving care and compassion provided to Trudy.

All services will be private.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Trenton who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.