Gregory Allen Massey, age 60, of Old Ripley, IL passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bond County Hospice.

Greg was born April 20, 1960 in Staunton, IL to Clifford and Carol (Forrester) Massey. He married Rhonda Hoffmann on November 12, 1987 in Paducah, KY. He is survived by his wife Rhonda of Old Ripley, his daughter Tech Sgt USAF Ashley Rose Massey currently stationed at Incirlik, Adane, Turkey, his son Nickolas (Danielle) Massey of Greenville, IL, his father Clifford (Eleanor) Massey of Pocahontas, IL, his brother Dennis Thacker of Greenville, IL his sisters Vicki Nygren of Jackson, CA and Laura Weiss of Greenville, IL along with one grandchild. He was preceded in death by his mother Carol Satterlee.

He was an Old Ripley native and has lived in this area all but two years in Florida and two years from 1980 to 1982 with while in the US Army. After the military he lived briefly in Highland, Ramsey and rural Greenville. He worked as a union laborer out of Pocahontas, IL Local 677 and then out of Edwardsville Local 179 from 1985 until he became disabled in 1996. He loved his dogs and kitty and also loved to fish and be outdoors and hunt.

