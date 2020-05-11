Helen K. Dugan, age 89 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, May 08, 2020, in Highland, IL.

She was born on March 18, 1931, in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Frederick and Kathryn (nee Haas) Georigi.

On February 05, 1949, she married Robert William Dugan Jr. at Elkton, MD. He passed away on June 08, 2012.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Salem UCC Women’s Guild – Dubois Center (past President) – Alhambra Community Club – American Legion Aux. in Highland and Worden (IL Chapeau and past President) – Highland VFW Aux. (past President and past District President).

Helen was born in Pennsylvania where she grew up. She and her husband moved to New Jersey in 1962. They moved to Highland in 1969 and later to Alhambra. She loved to read History books and books of Amish Living. Her passion was quilting, and she also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, watching her hummingbird feeders and her rose garden. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and time with her family.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Linda H. (Eugene) Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL

Daughter – Penny S. Hosto, Alhambra, IL

Son – Brian K. (Barbara) Dugan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Nicole E. (Nathan) Schneider, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Linda S. “Suzie” (Michael) Korte, Clever, MO

Grandchild – Jeffrey D. (Jessica) White, Detmer, MO

Grandchild – Stephanie L. (Larry) Holt, Rockford, IL

Grandchild – Alexander Dugan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Nicholas Dugan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Colby A. (Alyssa) Hosto, Worden, IL

Grandchild – Sasha M. (Fiance Alex Schneider) Hosto, Alhambra, IL

Great Grandchild – Michael (Angela) Korte

Great Grandchild – Ashley Korte

Great Grandchild – Megan Mettler

Great Grandchild – Chelsey Burke

Great Grandchild – Andrew Mettler

Great Grandchild – Kylia A. Simpson

Great Grandchild – Carter A. Hosto

Great Grandchild – Mariah Beckert

Great Grandchild – Kenadee Holt

Great Grandchild – Kena Holt

Great Great Grandchild – Xavier Korte

Great Great Grandchild – Zayden White

Great Great Grandchild – Neiliah Korte

Step Grandchild – Shannon (Jonathon) Good, Highland, IL

Step Grandchild – Janean (Rande) Hediger, Grantfork, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Alesha Good

Step Great Grandchild – Katie Good

Step Great Grandchild – Garrett Good

Step Great Grandchild – Breanna Hediger

Step Great Grandchild – Jada Hediger

Step Brother – Herman “Butch” Georigi, PA

Step Sister – Darlene (Jerry) Nytes, St. Louis, MO

Nieces and Nephews – Many

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Frederick Georigi

Mother – Kathryn Georigi, nee Hass

Husband – Robert Wm. Dugan Jr. – Died 6/08/2012

Son – James R. Dugan – Died 6/08/2019, Memphis, TN

Son – Richard William Dugan – Died 10/18/1977

Step Brother – Frederick Georigi

Step Brother – Robert Georigi

Step Brother – Allan Georigi

Private visitation and funeral services will be held for the family at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Rev. John Mindrup will officiate.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Helen at a later date when restrictions are lifted.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association; Salem United Church of Christ or DuBois Center.