Helen K. Dugan, age 89 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, May 08, 2020, in Highland, IL.
She was born on March 18, 1931, in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Frederick and Kathryn (nee Haas) Georigi.
On February 05, 1949, she married Robert William Dugan Jr. at Elkton, MD. He passed away on June 08, 2012.
She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Salem UCC Women’s Guild – Dubois Center (past President) – Alhambra Community Club – American Legion Aux. in Highland and Worden (IL Chapeau and past President) – Highland VFW Aux. (past President and past District President).
Helen was born in Pennsylvania where she grew up. She and her husband moved to New Jersey in 1962. They moved to Highland in 1969 and later to Alhambra. She loved to read History books and books of Amish Living. Her passion was quilting, and she also enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, watching her hummingbird feeders and her rose garden. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and time with her family.
Survivors include :
Daughter – Linda H. (Eugene) Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL
Daughter – Penny S. Hosto, Alhambra, IL
Son – Brian K. (Barbara) Dugan, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Nicole E. (Nathan) Schneider, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild – Linda S. “Suzie” (Michael) Korte, Clever, MO
Grandchild – Jeffrey D. (Jessica) White, Detmer, MO
Grandchild – Stephanie L. (Larry) Holt, Rockford, IL
Grandchild – Alexander Dugan, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Nicholas Dugan, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Colby A. (Alyssa) Hosto, Worden, IL
Grandchild – Sasha M. (Fiance Alex Schneider) Hosto, Alhambra, IL
Great Grandchild – Michael (Angela) Korte
Great Grandchild – Ashley Korte
Great Grandchild – Megan Mettler
Great Grandchild – Chelsey Burke
Great Grandchild – Andrew Mettler
Great Grandchild – Kylia A. Simpson
Great Grandchild – Carter A. Hosto
Great Grandchild – Mariah Beckert
Great Grandchild – Kenadee Holt
Great Grandchild – Kena Holt
Great Great Grandchild – Xavier Korte
Great Great Grandchild – Zayden White
Great Great Grandchild – Neiliah Korte
Step Grandchild – Shannon (Jonathon) Good, Highland, IL
Step Grandchild – Janean (Rande) Hediger, Grantfork, IL
Step Great Grandchild – Alesha Good
Step Great Grandchild – Katie Good
Step Great Grandchild – Garrett Good
Step Great Grandchild – Breanna Hediger
Step Great Grandchild – Jada Hediger
Step Brother – Herman “Butch” Georigi, PA
Step Sister – Darlene (Jerry) Nytes, St. Louis, MO
Nieces and Nephews – Many
She was preceded in death by :
Father – Frederick Georigi
Mother – Kathryn Georigi, nee Hass
Husband – Robert Wm. Dugan Jr. – Died 6/08/2012
Son – James R. Dugan – Died 6/08/2019, Memphis, TN
Son – Richard William Dugan – Died 10/18/1977
Step Brother – Frederick Georigi
Step Brother – Robert Georigi
Step Brother – Allan Georigi
Private visitation and funeral services will be held for the family at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Rev. John Mindrup will officiate.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Helen at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association; Salem United Church of Christ or DuBois Center.