Janette “Jan” LaVon Heichelbeck, age 82 of rural Pocahontas, IL, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland under hospice care.

She was born on November 27, 1937 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

Jan, as she was fondly known, was an active member of the Highland Evangelical United Church of Christ for nearly 60 years where she served as a Sound Technician for eleven years, assisted in calling ushers for twelve years, sang in the Chancel Choir for a number of years, assisted with Confirmation classes for five years, and helped in Sunday School until the time of her passing. She and Casper also served as Church Caregivers to those hospitalized, living at Highland Healthcare Center, other nursing home facilities, and some additional shut-ins. Everyone knew that when the Church doors were open, Jan and Casper would be there.

Jan attended Highland public schools and graduated from high school in 1955. Following graduation she had two job offers one of which was to work at First National Bank in Highland and one at what was then First National Bank of Greenville. She accepted a position as Executive Secretary to Mr. Guy J. McCune, president at the Greenville First National Bank. As she continued her work there she served as a teller and later as an Assistant Trust Officer. After 18 years of service there, she accepted a position at the Bradford National Bank in Greenville where she helped them establish and set-up their Trust Department. She was later appointed Assistant Trust Officer at Bradford as well. She retired from Bradford in December 2003 after 30 years of service there. Overall she had 48 years of service to the community in the Banking business.

Jan and Casper Heichelbeck were united in marriage on January 6, 1962 at the Highland Evangelical and Reformed Church. They enjoyed 58 years together, and have one daughter, Tamie, both of whom survive. As a loving mother and wife, her family meant the world to her, and she always openly expressed that sentiment.

Given their passion for preserving history, Jan and Casper were both active members with the Highland Historical Society. They enjoyed traveling in the United States and Canada. She also enjoyed baking, flower gardening, Cardinal baseball games, her cats, and volunteering at her church. She especially enjoyed being around the children and helping Tamie with the 3 & 4 year Sunday School class and later Kid’s Korner. Jan was a loving, supportive, and gracious Christian woman. Her faith was very important to her, and she exemplified that by always putting others’ needs first before her own. She was also a people-person. She always had a smile, hug, or encouraging word for those she knew, and a friendly hello to those she didn’t.

Graveside Funeral Services will be private and she will be laid to rest in the Highland City Cemetery on Sunday, Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family online www.donnellwiegand.com

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Evangelical United Church of Christ Endowment Fund or Radio Ministry

Evangelical Children’s Home in St. Louis, MO