John H. Kampwerth, Jr., age 89 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Sunday, April 19, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of John and Clara (nee Schumacher) Kampwerth.

On Thursday, June 13, 1957, he married Mary E. Kampwerth nee Hacker at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Bartelso, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; VFW Post 5694, Highland, IL; Helvetia Sharpshooters; Holy Name Society; former St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Board and Carpenters Local 1535.

He was born and raised east of Highland on the family farm. From 1953 to 1955 he served with the US Army overseas during the Korean War. He worked a short time at Highland Machine; he then became a carpenter working for contractors in Highland, Leonard Keeven and later for Dale Widman for 20 years and retired in April of 1991. He owned and operated a grain and livestock farm most of his life, also owned and operated a sod business. He loved to play jokes, play cards, polka dancing, listening to country music, tinkering in his shed, an avid hard worker; and loved being with his family and friends. He was a volunteering person who was well known at the St. Paul Kirchenfest for all his help, VFW Fish Fries and all the help at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Survivors include:

Wife – Mary E. Kampwerth (nee Hacker), Highland, IL

Daughter – Cheryl A. (David) Braun, Webster Groves, MO

Son – Alan J. (Robin) Kampwerth, Highland, IL

Son – Randy L. (Tina) Kampwerth, Highland, IL

Daughter – Linda S. (Brian Keith) Hagler, Highland, IL

Son – Dale R. (Fiancee-Karen Burke) Kampwerth, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Lauren (Max) Ellenbecker

Grandchild – Nick Braun

Grandchild – Jon Braun

Grandchild – Amber Stokes

Grandchild – Courtney Kampwerth

Grandchild – Andrea (Adam) Niedzwiecki

Grandchild – Andy Kampwerth

Grandchild – Madeline Sirko

Grandchild – Dominic Sirko

Grandchild – Katie Kampwerth

Grandchild – Sarah Kampwerth

Sister – Mary E. Haar, De Soto, MO

Sister – Marietta J. Winkeler, Highland, IL

Brother – Robert L. (Darlene) Kampwerth, Highland, IL

Brother – James M. (Dorothy) Kampwerth, Highland, IL

Brother – Ralph B. Kampwerth, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – Anna Jean Kampwerth, St. Rose, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – John B. Kampwerth, Sr. – Died 9/26/1983

Mother – Clara M. Kampwerth, nee Schumacher – Died 10/17/1986

Brother – Alfred B. Kampwerth – Died 1/15/2008

Brother – Andrew B. Kampwerth – Died 8/21/2005

Brother – Bruno Kampwerth – Died at 3 1/2 year old

Brother – Jerome J. Kampwerth – Died 9/10/1997

Sister – Geraldine Kampwerth (twin) – Died at 3 1/2 months old

Brother – Gerald E. “Jerry” Kampwerth – (twin) Died 12/12/2015.

Private Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Educational Foundation; Clinton County Rehab Center or Heartland Hospice.