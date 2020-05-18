Judith L. Heimann, age 63, of Aviston, born July 7, 1956 in Highland, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

Surviving are her mother, Pauline, nee Kuhl, Wilke of Aviston; husband, Edward Heimann of Aviston, whom she married April 9, 1976 at St. Rose Catholic Church; children, Don (Shelly) Heimann of Breese, Brian Heimann of Aviston, and Jim (Brittany) Heimann of Carlyle; grandchildren, Blake and Chase Heimann, Kelsey, Brock, and Abigail Heimann; siblings, Pat (Norb) Mueth of Mascoutah, Marilyn Brown of Breese, Ron “Butch” (Bonnie) Wilke of St. Rose, Connie (Vince) Barciszewski of St. Rose, and Rita (Keith) Zurliene of Trenton; and numerous Heimann sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Genevieve, nee Hellmann, Heimann; and brothers-in-law, Ralph Brown and Tom Heimann.

Judy received her degree in nursing and worked as a register nurse at Carlyle Healthcare Center for 38 years. She enjoyed camping, quilting, stitching, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

All services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.