Justin Thurman Lurkins, Jr. passed away April 30, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Brown Cemetery. The funeral procession will leave Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home 1:30 p.m. Sunday escorted by Sons of Service.

Baby boy Justin Thurman Lurkins Jr. was the son of Justin and Michelle (Lee) Lurkins. He is also survived by his sisters: Taylor Mattson, Jennifer Mattson, Kaitlyn Lurkins and Mackenzie Lurkins.