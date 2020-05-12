Kenny Cruthis, 76, of Panama, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Kenny was born December 18, 1943 in Sorento, the son of Charles Vern and Josephine (Monte) Cruthis. He married Carol Marak on June 12, 1965 in Panama.

Kenny graduated from Hillsboro High School, and then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for American Zinc for a period of time, before gaining employment with Cassens where he would eventually retire after many years of service. Kenny was a long-time member of the Teamsters Local 604, and he was a life-time member of the Panama V.F.W. Post #6628. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying trapping, hunting, fishing, and working on his John Deere tractors. What Kenny enjoyed most, was going to the deli every morning to have breakfast with the guys.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Devin Cruthis.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Carol Cruthis of Panama; daughter, Tammy (husband, Steve) Knuth of St. Charles, MO; sons, Kevin (wife, Merri) Cruthis and Doug (wife, Adreanne) Cruthis, both of Panama; grandchildren, Kadi Knuth, Joe (wife, Sam) Knuth, Matt (wife, Brittany) Knuth, Blaine (Katie) Timo, Case Cruthis, and Gideon, Jaxen, and Zayden; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Rita (husband, Willie) Wooten of Mayfield, KY, and Brenda Allen of Springfield, IL; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his faithful companion, Oreo.

Private family ceremonies will be held at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Panama, with Pastor Gib Dealey officiating. Interment will follow the ceremonies at Union Cemetery in Panama with military honors. For those wishing to pay their respects to Kenny and his family, we invite you to line the procession route down Calvin Avenue in Panama, at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020. For those who wish to witness the committal rites at the cemetery, we ask that you practice social distancing at the cemetery, and we encourage you to wear a mask, as recommended by the CDC and local health departments.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Union Cemetery Association, PO Box 760, Panama, IL 62077, or the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.

