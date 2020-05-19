Lillian Luebbers, age 85 of Carlyle, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Mrs. Luebbers was born on February 11, 1935, in Breese, Illinois, a daughter of the late Edward and Rose (nee Kuhl) Venhaus. She married Paul Luebbers on July 17, 1956, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and he preceded her in death on September 15, 2014.

Mrs. Luebbers is survived by her children – Jeff Luebbers and wife Vivian of Aviston, Kevin Luebbers and wife Jackie of Carlyle, Duane Luebbers and wife Rachel of Carlyle, Gerard Luebbers and wife Becky of Carlyle, Janine Hegger and husband Rick of Carlyle, Laurie Busse and husband Dave of Edwardsville, Brian Luebbers and wife Donna of Denver, Colorado and Paul Luebbers and wife Windy of Dunlap, Illinois; her grandchildren – Nathan Hegger and wife Lindi, Theresa Cole and husband Sergio, Ashley Luebbers, Kyle Hegger and wife Priscila, Amanda Luebbers-Murphy and husband Duston, Jacob Luebbers and wife Lindsey, Neil Luebbers and wife Kathleen, Alicia Luebbers, Zachary Luebbers and wife Meg, Sarah Busse and fiancé Cody Kruse, Jennifer Luebbers and special friend David Cunningham, Samuel Luebbers, Benjamin Luebbers, Joseph Luebbers, Matthew Busse, Michaela Luebbers, John Paul Luebbers, Ian Luebbers, Stephen Luebbers, Anne Luebbers, Elizabeth Luebbers, Andrew Luebbers, Sonya Luebbers, Alex Luebbers; and her great grandchildren – Margaret Cole, Henry Hegger, Elizabeth Cole, Lindon Murphy, Willow Luebbers, and Harper Hegger. Mrs. Luebbers is also survived by her siblings – Karen Campbell and husband Jerry, Linda Kay Schurman and husband Gene; and her in-laws – Janet Venhaus, Marie Mitchell, Ida Mae and David Guthrie, Irwin “Lou” Luebbers, Marian Luebbers, Jane Luebbers.

Mrs. Luebbers was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; her step-mother – Henrietta (Burtz) Venhaus; a brother – Marvin Venhaus; a sister – Leola Sudholt and husband Tom; a half-brother – Ed Venhaus in infancy; a grandson – Arthur Busse; and her in-laws – Loretta Diffenauer and husband Joe, Eugenia “Ganie” Meyer and husband Vince, Dorothy Diffenauer and husband Harold, Alfred “Bud” Mitchell, Virginia Bryk and husband Emil, Anthony Luebbers and his wives Geraldine and Esther, Earl Luebbers, Arthur Luebbers, Vincent Luebbers and wife Aida, Menard, Jr. and wife Marie, Adrian Luebbers and wife Myrtle, Alfred Luebbers and wife Pat, Theodore Luebbers and wife Helen, and Trudy Luebbers.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and loved Polka dancing with her husband.

Private funeral services will be held with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.zierenday.com.