Lincoln C. Siebert, age 24 of Greenville, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in a single vehicle accident.

A walk-thru visitation to honor Lincoln and show support to the family will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday at the Farm Heritage Museum in Greenville. Face masks/coverings will be required and social distancing will be asked. The Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church will be live streamed 10:00 a.m. Saturday on Donnell-Wiegand facebook page. www.facebook.com/donnellwiegand. Father Hunter will be officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials will be collected at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home for Ellie Marie Siebert Trust Fund. Please send donations to 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246. There will be no register book or memorials at the visitation, please sign by leaving your name online under the tribute tab. We are all working together to make this Tribute to Lincoln and honor his family as safe for everyone as possible and comply with CDC and Illinois mandates.