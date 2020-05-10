Mrs. Edith C. Ruehrup, was born on Sunday, November 02, 1924, in rural Grantfork, IL, the daughter of Louis and Louise (nee Meffert) Steiner.

On Sunday, September 19, 1943, she married Elmer H. Ruehrup.

On, Friday, May 08, 2020, Mrs. Ruehrup passed and transitioned on to higher glory.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL; Salem UCC Women’s Guild; American Legion Post 1147 Auxiliary; 8 and 40; Alhambra Firemen’s Auxiliary; Alhambra Community Club; and the Madison County Home Extension.

She attended Highland Schools and graduated from high school in 1942. In 1943, she married Elmer H. Ruehrup in Tyler, TX, where he was stationed in the US Army. Over many years, she was a hard working woman. She and her husband operated the family dairy farm, Ruehrup’s Dairy Farm, whiling delivering milk to Alhambra, Marine, Grantfork, New Douglas, Litchfield and Hillsboro. In addition to her countless acts on the dairy farm, she was a past 4-H Leader and always enjoyed serving others and giving back to humanity. She was famous for her homemade doughnuts and Angel Food cakes !

Survivors include:

Children – Faye F. Brown, Alhambra, IL

Marilyn K. (Howard) Eyman, Alhambra, IL

Joyce A. (Timothy) Adesanya, Greenville, IL

Jane J. (Ron) Mriscin, Mattoon, IL

Ted (Karen) Harris, Tucson, AZ

Son In-Law – David Nagel, Strongsville, OH

Sister – Lillian (Gene) Daiber, Marine, IL

Brother – Walter (Betty) Steiner, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – Dorothy Steiner, Highland, IL

Grandchildren – 18

Great Grandchildren – 30

Great Great Grandchildren – 4.

She was preceded in death by:

Parents – Louis G. & Louise (nee Meffert) Steiner

Husband – Elmer H. Ruehrup

Daughter – Judith L. “Judy” Nagel

Son In-Law – Clarence Brown

Brother – Milton Steiner

Sister – Florence Steiner

Sister In-Law – Florence Lange

Grandchildren – Tabitha Eyman & David Brown.

Private Services are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Private Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to In lieu of flowers: Salem United Church of Christ Ramp Project; Salem United Church of Christ Music Department; or Donor’s Choice – to honor the everlasting memory of Mrs. Edith Ruehrup and the many lives she has touched while making this world a better, more peaceful place.